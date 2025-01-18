Neuro (ADHD)
Claudia is an AI personal assistant engineered for ADHD adults. You speak. She organizes. You get clarity. She'll organize your tasks, calendar events, mood, goals, routines etc. She can breakdown overwhelming tasks, add events to your calendar, help you build routines that actually stick and even help you make sense of your mental state. She learns about you over time and is unlike any other app/platform for ADHD. She is engineered specifically for you. Claudia gets it. Claudia’s got you.
Any plans integrate features that could help people with ADHD focus more? Some can have problem with scrolling on socials, visiting websites on desktop unintentionally etc.
@busmark_w_nika absolutely! Loads in the pipeline for this Nika. Phase 1 here is all about getting you clear. Phase 2 is all about giving you the best chance to execute!