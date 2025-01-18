Claudia is an AI personal assistant engineered for ADHD adults. You speak. She organizes. You get clarity. She'll organize your tasks, calendar events, mood, goals, routines etc. She can breakdown overwhelming tasks, add events to your calendar, help you build routines that actually stick and even help you make sense of your mental state. She learns about you over time and is unlike any other app/platform for ADHD. She is engineered specifically for you. Claudia gets it. Claudia’s got you.