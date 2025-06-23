Clarify
Launching today
The autonomous CRM that helps you sell more
Clarify is the autonomous CRM that helps founders and early-stage sellers build pipeline, close more deals, and spend less time on CRM busywork.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
Patrick here – Co-founder and CEO at Clarify (previously co-founder of @Iteratively, acquired by Amplitude).
We're launching Clarify—the autonomous CRM that helps founders and early-stage sellers build pipeline, close more deals, and spend less time on busywork. We also just announced our $22.5M raise from USVP, Gradient, Madrona, and more.
If you've ever spent more time logging calls than closing deals, you'll get why we built this.
The idea came while selling my last company. We had product–market fit—but our GTM stack was duct-taped together. The CRM? Just a passive database begging for updates.
So we rebuilt it from scratch:
🧠 Auto-enrich every contact – Connect your email and calendar, and Clarify fills in fields like job title, company data, email, LinkedIn URL, funding history and more automatically.
🔗 Capture leads from anywhere – One click from LinkedIn adds and enriches contacts instantly.
📹 All-in-one meeting flow – Prep, record, and recap with AI summaries—all within Clarify.
⚙️ Self-updating deals – Clarify tracks buyer signals and suggests pipeline updates automatically.
🧩 Single customer view – Every email, call, and product action tied together in one place.
After months in early access with hundreds of teams, Clarify is now open to everyone. Product Hunters get 50% off for a year—$10/month with code ProductHunt2025.
Would love your feedback—or your favorite CRM horror stories!