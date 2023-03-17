Chronicle combines AI with taste to help you go from raw thoughts to polished presentations. Designed for serious work: Start with templates, create with AI workflows, and collaborate with your team to shape your ideas into impactful narratives.
Launched on March 18th, 2023
The platform looks like a powerful tool for managing content and streamlining workflows. The ability to collaborate with team members, track progress, and analyze metrics all in one place seems incredibly convenient. Can you share more about the analytics features offered by Chronicle 7?
the aesthetics are so on point, while being super functional!
Absolute game changer for anyone that creates a lot of presentations. Everything is so well thought out and easy to use. I haven't even thought of using anything else since I started using Chronicle
Hey Product Hunt 🙋🏻
I've dreamt of writing this message for years, and today I am excited to finally introduce Chronicle to you.
Chronicle is the Cursor for slides.
We are aware that there are a lot of presentation tools out there. And honestly, none of them hit the mark. Slide tools make you do too much work by putting the design burden on you. Meanwhile, AI tools are oversimplified and make you look like you haven’t done any work. They are not designed for serious work use cases.
Chronicle enables you to make stunning presentations. No design skills required.
We have crafted an opinionated tool that combines AI with taste → helping you deliver stunning stories effortlessly. Where writing, visual design, and interactivity come together seamlessly, freeing you from pixel-pushing so your best ideas can truly shine.
Chronicle is born out of our own a decade-long love affair with presentations. We have combined decades of storytelling experience from places like BCG, McKinsey, Apple, IDEO to ensure you can make stellar slides effortlessly.
Here are some of my favourite things about Chronicle →
💞 Remix - remix is a fundamentally different way of designing. Chronicle uses AI to turn your raw thoughts, bullets to a stunning, pixel perfect page. Cycle through any outputs as Chronicle perfectly designs, aligns and writes the content to fit the need.
🍱 Widgets - widgets are pre-designed interactive components that are building blocks on Chronicle. Today we are releasing a small portion of a much larger set we are working on. Tell us what is missing and we will build it.
Embeds - open a window into any of the 100s of tools you use or any part of the internet simply by pasting a link. Turn it into an interactive embed to bring it to life.
🤯 Attention guidance - when presenting, hold down ⌘ and hover over widgets to direct your audience’s attention. Click to peek inside the widget.
Chronicle is built for serious presentations at work - with the depth and granularity that you need while ensuring it is simple. It’s early days, and we won’t be perfect immediately (e.g. we are not optimised for mobile right now). But we are committed to iterating fast and building what matters.
We are giving away 2 months free for the lovely Product Hunt community.
Over the last year we have been iterating with thousands of you who have been kind enough to give us feedback. Thank you for your support and excited for you all to try it ✌️
What story will you be telling with Chronicle today?
Velt
Seriously impressive. Turning a prompt into a finished deck is almost magical. It’s smooth, fast, and just works. Plus, the little details? Total chef’s kiss. You can tell the team poured love into this.
Love the focus on turning raw ideas into refined, presentation-ready narratives with both structure and style. The blend of AI workflows and collaboration tools makes it a powerful asset for thoughtful teams.