AI workspace for teams and devs. It connects your code, tools, and teammates in one place — so you can build, refactor, and ship together without context-switching.
Every dev team today uses AI — but none of their tools talk to each other.
You’ve got ChatGPT and other LLMs for ideas, Copilot for code, Git for commits, and ten other tabs just to stay in sync.
We thought: what if everything — code, AI, and teammates — worked together in one place?
Introducing ChetakAI.
A repo-aware, team-connected AI workspace that understands your entire project.
No copy-paste. No switching tools. Just one place where your AI assistant actually sees the full picture.
A single workspace where your repo, tools, and AI finally sync — so your team can build, refactor, and ship in flow.
Built for teams and devs who move fast but need clarity.
Early access is live for $2.49 → chetakai.com