32 followers
The smart, simple way to create and share lists — in seconds. Use your voice or a photo to instantly build actionable checklists powered by AI. Track daily, weekly, and monthly routines with ease.
What do you think? …
Dope Notes
Origin Story
Checklist Genie grew out of two earlier projects — @Dope Notes and @Aloha Planner App . Both had their strengths, but I wanted something simpler: a tool focused purely on routines and checklists, without the clutter. So I built Checklist Genie for iOS using SwiftUI, Firebase, and ChatGPT — to take advantage of modern UI, smoother performance, and tighter system integration.
The Core Idea
It started with a personal need to better capture tasks, track habits, and share lists. I took the flexibility of Dope Notes and Aloha Planner, then stripped everything down to what mattered most — speed, simplicity, and clarity.
Built-in Intelligence
From there, I created something light and intuitive, with voice input, smart routines, and real-time sync at its core. Later, I layered in AI to turn voice and images into actionable checklists — helping users go from idea to organized in seconds.
How It Works: “Packing list for a weekend camping trip to Yosemite”
Say this out loud or type it in, and Checklist Genie will instantly generate something like:
Tent & stakes
Sleeping bag & pad
Headlamp with extra batteries
Camp stove & fuel
Reusable utensils & mess kit
Cooler with food & drinks
First aid kit
Hiking boots
Warm layers & rain jacket
Sunscreen & bug spray
National park pass
Trash bags (leave no trace!)
The Result
Checklist Genie is the result — shaped by past lessons, guided by simplicity, and designed for anyone who wants to get things done without overthinking it.
Thank YouWith so many new apps launching every day, I really appreciate you taking the time to check out Checklist Genie. If you have any questions or feedback, I’d love to hear it!
Dope Notes
Origin Story
Checklist Genie grew out of two earlier projects — @Dope Notes and @Aloha Planner App . Both had their strengths, but I wanted something simpler: a tool focused purely on routines and checklists, without the clutter. So I built Checklist Genie for iOS using SwiftUI, Firebase, and ChatGPT — to take advantage of modern UI, smoother performance, and tighter system integration.
The Core Idea
It started with a personal need to better capture tasks, track habits, and share lists. I took the flexibility of Dope Notes and Aloha Planner, then stripped everything down to what mattered most — speed, simplicity, and clarity.
Built-in Intelligence
From there, I created something light and intuitive, with voice input, smart routines, and real-time sync at its core. Later, I layered in AI to turn voice and images into actionable checklists — helping users go from idea to organized in seconds.
How It Works: “Packing list for a weekend camping trip to Yosemite”
Say this out loud or type it in, and Checklist Genie will instantly generate something like:
Tent & stakes
Sleeping bag & pad
Headlamp with extra batteries
Camp stove & fuel
Reusable utensils & mess kit
Cooler with food & drinks
First aid kit
Hiking boots
Warm layers & rain jacket
Sunscreen & bug spray
National park pass
Trash bags (leave no trace!)
The Result
Checklist Genie is the result — shaped by past lessons, guided by simplicity, and designed for anyone who wants to get things done without overthinking it.
Thank You
With so many new apps launching every day, I really appreciate you taking the time to check out Checklist Genie. If you have any questions or feedback, I’d love to hear it!