API to find any product and earn commission on sales
9 followers
Channel3 lets you search the world’s products and monetize recommendations. Get structured, deduplicated, AI-ready product data for your app or agent.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
We’re George and Alex, founders of Channel3. We’re building a universal product catalog, searchable via API/MCP, and with built-in affiliate monetization.
It’s surprisingly hard to find good product data. If you want an app or agent to recommend products and deep-link to merchants, you'll quickly discover that product data is scattered across a long tail of retailers or siloed in Amazon or Google.
Channel3 makes it easy.
We deduplicate identical items across retailers and link variants
Our multimodal semantic search lets you find products with keywords ("Levi 501s"), natural language ("cute but warm jackets for a NYC winter"), or images to find visually similar products
You'll earn commissions averaging 5% from tens of thousands of brands
Our API, SDKs, and MCP are vibe-coder friendly and get you running in minutes
We win when you win: we take a cut of commission payouts and charge just $7/1000 queries, with 1000 free credits to start
We’d really appreciate feedback from this community. If you’ve built product search before, what did we miss in the schema? If you’ve tried to add commerce to an app, what blocked you? If you tried to build this yourself, what did you learn? We’re all ears.
Channel3 is free for the next 4 days with code “PRODUCTHUNT”. We’re excited to see what you build!
this is sick, congrats guys!
@hazhubble Thank you!
Dash
Congrats you guys!