Launching today
Caradise for Apple Vision Pro

Caradise for Apple Vision Pro

The Spatial Car Museum

12 followers

Visit website
A celebration of automotive design heritage, culture and innovation, made possible through the unique capabilities of Apple Vision Pro.
Caradise for Apple Vision Pro gallery image
Caradise for Apple Vision Pro gallery image
Caradise for Apple Vision Pro gallery image
Caradise for Apple Vision Pro gallery image
Caradise for Apple Vision Pro gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
CarsAugmented RealityApple Vision Pro
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Peder Sandqvist
Maker
📌
I’ve been working on an app called Caradise, and it’s finally out. It’s a spatial car museum where you can walk right up to some of the most iconic cars ever made and see them in a level of detail I don’t think has been done on Vision Pro before.   To create Caradise, I developed a highly specialized USD pipeline that lets me optimize, shade, and bake data in a way that achieves extreme visual fidelity for large, complex 3D datasets on mobile XR devices like the Apple Vision Pro.  The app is free with three cars included, and there’s an optional pack if you want to explore more.   There’s a lot of more features in the works, including custom immersive environments (time travel to the 60s), a few (jaw dropping) new interactive ways to explore the cars, and new car packs will be added every few months. Next up is Italian Legends and Hot Hatch Superstars. Would love to hear what you think!
Zainab Adamu

This concept feels like a dream come true for car lovers. Combining automotive history with Apple Vision Pro's immersive power makes the experience both futuristic and nostalgic. It's a fresh way to celebrate design and innovation.

Sulemna Ola

I love how you've merged cultural storytelling with car design using Vision Pro. It's more than a museum, it's a living memory where technology and heritage meet, creating a whole new kind of automotive journey.