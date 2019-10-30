Cake

Cake is the leading AI-powered talent acquisition and job searching platform in the Asia-Pacific region, connecting over 10 million professionals with thousands of companies.
Cake AI Resume Checker

Turn applications into interviews with confidence.
Cake AI Resume Checker helps job seekers improve their resumes based on real job descriptions. With in-context editing and ATS-focused feedback, you can optimize your resume—and generate a matching cover letter—in minutes.
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I’m Trantor Liu, CEO of Cake—a job search platform helping over 8 million users across Southeast Asia and beyond. Today, we’re excited to launch **Cake AI Resume Checker** — a tool designed to help job seekers optimize their resume and cover letter with targeted, AI-powered suggestions based on the *actual job* they’re applying for. 🔍 Here’s what you can do with it: - Edit directly within your resume (no copy-pasting) - Get clear suggestions across structure, tone, content, and skills - Track your improvement score as you go - Instantly generate a tailored cover letter Cake AI helps job seekers take back control of their job search—especially those who are early in their career, switching industries, or just unsure how to navigate ATS systems. ✅ Try it free with 5 scans/month (logged-in) 🎯 We’re here for feedback—tell us what works, what doesn’t, and what you’d love to see next Thank you for checking us out! — Team Cake