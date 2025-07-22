BugPic helps you identify insects in seconds. Snap a photo to learn what it is, if it bites, where it lives, and why it’s interesting. Works with butterflies, moths, beetles, ants, spiders, and all the mystery bugs you find in the wild (or your bathroom).
Buoywatch for iOS
Hey everyone 👋
This is BugPic, a bug identifier app for iPhone.
Take a photo of any insect, and BugPic will tell you what it is, whether it bites or stings, where it lives, and what makes it interesting.
• Works with butterflies, moths, beetles, ants, spiders, and more
• Danger level, bite/sting info, fun facts
• No ads, no tracking, no login
• Clean and simple design
If you enjoy using it, a quick review on the App Store would really help us out.
🗓 BugPic will be completely free for life this Sunday, July 27.
Download it that day and it’s yours forever.
Would love to hear what weird bugs it helps you ID 🐜
Thanks for checking it out!
Pablo & Raf