Bubble is a software development platform that enables anyone to build and launch web and mobile applications without writing code. Rather than specializing in one or two aspects of development (like designing landing pages or building databases), Bubble’s full-stack visual programming interface does it all. That means anyone from first-time founders to enterprises can take an idea from concept to fully functional, scalable reality — faster and cheaper than you could with just code.
Hi everyone,
We’re very excited to come back to Product Hunt to celebrate bringing native mobile app creation to Bubble. Product Hunt is where we had our very first launch back in 2015, so we’re thankful to this community for being a reliable place to launch great products. Extra thanks to @thisiskp_ for the hunt!
There is a growing expectation that native mobile apps are table stakes for successful business. But options are limited:you either have to hire multiple expensive development teams to maintain separate codebases or rely on AI code generators to produce prototypes that don’t scale. This creates duplicate work, siloed data, and inconsistent end-user experiences.
That’s why I’m excited to share that we’re launching Bubble’s native mobile app development platform. This beta launch extends Bubble's capabilities to iOS and Android, enabling anyone to build, launch, and scale mobile apps without coding expertise.
Bubble is the only app development platform that empowers builders to bring their exact mobile vision to life without code — and without compromising. Unlike traditional development requiring specialized teams or AI generators that generate incomplete prototypes, Bubble enables users to design, build, launch, and scale apps for web, iOS and Android.
By learning one platform that offers speed of AI generation (coming soon for mobile!), precise visual editing, a shared backend for web and mobile, and secure infrastructure that keeps up with demand, innovators can maintain complete control from 1 to 1M+ users and beyond.
We can't wait to see what you create! Drop your questions or ideas below — the team and I will be in the comments all day!
Hey PH fam! 👋
This is HUGE. I'm beyond excited to bring Bubble's native mobile launch to the community today! 🚀📱
I've been following Bubble for nearly a decade and watching them return with this milestone feels like witnessing a massive inflection point in their trajectory.
The problem they're solving hits hard:
→ Hire expensive dev teams for separate mobile + web codebases? 💸
→ Use AI generators that create 80% prototypes? 🤖
→ Deal with siloed data and inconsistent experiences? 😵💫
None of these actually work for real businesses.
What makes Bubble different:
✨ True visual programming (not templates/boilerplates)
✨ One platform → Web + iOS + Android
✨ Shared backend across all devices
✨ One-click app store deployment (which is wild!)
✨ Scales smoothly from 1 to 1M+ users
Until today, no one could build native web and native mobile apps using the same platform. That just changed, opening the door to millions of people to build apps without coding, no matter what interface they want to deploy for.
Let’s understand how big this opportunity is:
* 2M+ new apps are launched each year
* More than 6.5B smartphone users worldwide today
* Mobile apps generate ~$1T in revenue per year
After 10+ years of perfecting web app building, Emmanuel and the team didn't rush mobile. They waited until they could deliver something truly impressive ⚡
The future where anyone can build web and mobile software without choosing between speed OR control? It's here today.
Try the public beta and share what you think.
The Bubble team is here answering questions all day 👇
📌 From the Marketing team, we’re incredibly excited to welcome native mobile app creation accessibility for everyone - both new and longtime members of the Bubble community.
🪄 We've simplified the journey from designing → building → publishing, making it easy for users to go from idea to a live app on the App Store or Google Play; all without writing a single line of code.
🚀 We’re proud of how far this launch takes us, and even more excited for what’s ahead. Try it free and experience a seamless, all-in-one platform for building, launching, and scaling across both web and mobile!