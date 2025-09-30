Launching today
brs.studio

Generate AI Videos using the latest models in Telegram

13 followers

An AI video generator that enables you to create and collaborate. Use the best models available (Veo3, Kling, Runway, Wan2.2) with no subscriptions and the ability to share credits with your team. Chat with the bot or add to group.
Launch tags:
TelegramPhoto & VideoVideo
Jason Heron
Maker
I was burning through thousands each month on AI tools - stuck in a maze of subscriptions, limited credits, and 30-day resets. Frustrating. I wanted one place to access all the top AI models, wherever I was - mobile, desktop, even with clients - without being locked into yet another plan. So I built brs.studio: the easiest way to create AI video, your way. Now, instead of sending clients to sign up for tools they’ll barely use, I just add them to my Telegram group. They can test the models directly, use my credits, and get real-time feedback. Simple, collaborative, and actually useful.
Hemantha Vijay

Congrats on the launch! This AI video generator looks fantastic—creating and collaborating on videos with top models and team credit sharing is really impressive.

