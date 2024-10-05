Subscribe
Monetizing GitHub issue resolution through bounties

BountyHub is a platform where anyone can put bounties on GitHub issues or earn money by solving them. Secure payments and dispute resolution make BountyHub a reliable way to incentivize open-source contributions.

