Pulse Super Pixel redefines marketing with AI-driven analytics and real business metrics. Track every order, return, and touchpoint including third-party checkouts. With self-serve Meta & Google CAPI, advanced attribution dashboards, and campaign-level ROAS tracking, you’ll scale smarter, automate growth, and optimize Ads spend with unmatched accuracy.
Hi Product Hunt! 👋
I’m Saurav Suman, Co-Founder of BooleanMaths, and I’m thrilled to reintroduce Pulse, our Super Pixel platform for marketers who are tired of guessing what’s working.
💡 Why we built this
As marketers ourselves, we struggled with scattered tools Shopify for stores, Mailchimp for emails, Meta Pixel for tracking, and Google Analytics for reports. Fragmented data and lost conversions meant hours spent cleaning metrics instead of growing campaigns.
We asked: what if all this just… worked together?
🔧 What we built
BooleanMaths Pulse brings AI-driven attribution, conversion APIs, and full-funnel visibility into one clean platform. Now you can:
✅ Set up Meta & Google CAPI instantly with self-serve tools
✅ Track every order, return, and touchpoint even 3rd-party checkouts
✅ See campaign-level ROAS from all your ad platforms
✅ Compare attribution models: First, Last, Linear, U/W-shaped, Time Decay
Watch the platform in action here: Pulse Demo Video
Read Case study: Case Study 1, Case Study 2
📌 Key Use Cases
Attribution without cookies
Campaign optimization with real business metrics
ROAS tracking across the full customer journey
Accurate server-side events via Meta/Google CAPI
🚀 What's New in This Launch
Since our last launch, we’ve:
Launched self-serve Meta & Google CAPI setup
Added returns and cancellations tracking via Shopify Webhooks
Rolled out campaign-level performance dashboards
Boosted speed & scalability with a 25x infrastructure upgrade
🙏 Our Ask
If you're a Founder, Marketer, Growth leader or Agency Owner we’d love your feedback:
Try the 7-day free trial
Share what attribution challenges you're facing
Let us know what features you want to see next
Thanks to @rohanrecommends for hunting us and to the PH team and community for the continued support.
—
Team BooleanMaths
@nitesh_kumar76 @ayush_mishra39 @kedar_shenoy @chaudhari_yatin @dev_dhanak @nishigandha_sudame @tushar_verma13 @mr_alentar
Trickle
I’m not a hardcore performance marketer, but I can see how this would be super helpful for teams trying to scale ads efficiently. The third-party checkout tracking is a really nice touch.
Excited to see where this goes — best of luck with the launch!
@ninaaaa0913 Thanks a lot Nina.
Super excited to be back on Product Hunt! 🚀
At BooleanMaths, we have spent the last few months obsessing over the details. Making sure that our CAPI is robust, our attribution is accurate, the setup is seamless. The result is BooleanMaths V2.0 - better and faster than before.
We have built this using genuine feedback from our early adopters and testers who pushed us to keep improving. Huge thanks to them!
Whether you’re running lead generation campaigns or scaling a D2C brand, BooleanMaths helps you see the real
impact of every ad dollar.
Drop your questions, we love hearing feedback.