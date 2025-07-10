Bookva.ai
If Calendly was beautiful as WeTransfer and smart as ChatGPT
Bookva is a scheduling service from 2025. If Calendly was as beautiful as WeTransfer, as delightful as Lu.ma, and as intelligent as ChatGPT. If you care about aesthetics and design - use Bookva.ai. If you don't - use Cal.com or Calendly. Made in Amsterdam.
Hi Product Hunt!
Pasha here – the founder of Bookva.ai.
There are plenty of scheduling tools out there: Calendly, Calcom, Tidycal.
When I use them, I feel: practical, useful, convenient.
But I wanted a tool that made me feel: WOW. Gorgeous. I didn’t expect this!
So I built Bookva – what Calendly would look like if it was as beautiful as WeTransfer, as delightful as Luma, and as smart as ChatGPT. I started building Bookva just 8 weeks ago – it’s still early, with only the essential features. Some bells and whistles from Calcom are still missing.
But! It already has a few things you won’t find anywhere else:
✨ GORGEOUS: Custom image and video backgrounds to truly personalize your booking page
⚡ INSTANT: 1-click setup (most tools require 3 clicks and some settings) that integrates with all your Google Calendars — even if you have 6 of them (like I do)
🧠 SMART: Just type what kind of booking page you want — AI generates everything: the availability, durations, and even the perfect background image
Pricing:
👋 Free Plan:
– Up to 3 booking pages
– Multiple meeting durations
– Unlimited Google Calendar integrations
– Image backgrounds
– Default Booking reminders
🚀 Pro Plan:
– Unlimited booking pages
– Video backgrounds
– Up to 10 AI generations/month
– Custom Booking reminders (coming soon)
Special for the Product Hunt community :
🎁 Get 6 months of Pro for FREE! → Just sign in with Google account, create a booking page, get your first booking, and DM me your feedback (find my email at the bottom of the landing page in contact section) subject "Requesting 6 months free".
Would love your feedback, ideas, bug reports – anything.
Thank you so much, Product Hunt – you're amazing ❤️
