Blook is a super simple way to publish your blog

Blook is a super simple way to publish your blog, turn your book into a website, or share your newsletter online. It’s powered by Lume, fast and simple static site generator for Deno. Demo: This is the Spanish version of my newsletter jlantunez.com/columnas
NewslettersWritingGitHub
José Luis Antúnez
We admire early 2000s solutions like WordPress, but we’re a bit tired of the complexity of some CMSs that started out as very simple and powerful tools for blogging. We built this using Lume (lume.land) to bring back the simplicity of writing. We’re just two people having fun creating something simple and beautiful. I handled the design, and Óscar Otero (oscarotero.com) made all the code magic happen. Huge credit to him
Cruise Chen

Love seeing a return to simple, beautiful blogging—CMS bloat has been driving me nuts lately! Does Blook support easy exporting if I ever want to move posts around?

