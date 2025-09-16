Launching today
Privacy friendly fleeting thoughts smart diary
Privacy friendly fleeting thoughts smart diary
Capturing fleeting thoughts helps spark ideas, aids reflection, and helps track todos. We makes this effortless while being privacy friendly. Your notes can only be unlocked by you, audio is short-lived, and trusted AI providers are used with no identifier.
Free Options
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 My name is Kuldeep and I am the creator of AudioJot
AudioJot is a privacy-friendly voice and text diary for capturing fleeting thoughts — seamlessly transcribed, summarised, and organised into meaningful insight categories.
Why I built it?
I wanted a simple and natural way to capture my thoughts and quickly read them later for reflection as well as general productivity.
1. Quickly capture thoughts when I’m too tired, or type fleeting thoughts on the go while in public transit.
2. Have a mini journal of positive life moments/thoughts auto extracted from my cluttered thoughts. Reading them helps me a lot in times of self doubt.
3. Wanting a quick way to revisit the gist of my thoughts for the past week.
4. Needing one central place for fleeting action items so I never forget anything.
5. Craving a lightweight outlet to just speak emotions without pressure.
Features
🎤 ✍️ Voice and Text input
🌍 The app is available in 5 languages (English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese)
✨ Auto-organised insights (example: Joy Log, Action Items, Therapy Prep, Creative Ideas, etc.). — stay reflective without overload. You can create your own insight categories as well
✅ Task Mode to keep actionable todos clutter-free.
📂 Manual folders + 📤 quick export.
🔐 Privacy friendly - When I pitched this idea to friends, mostly their first question was - "Can you as admin read the notes?" So I spent significant time on ensuring that this app provides maximum benefits of AI while not creating a one click access to user thought pattern.
1. Encrypting your notes after processing so that only you can unlock them
2. AI providers only see raw data, no static identifiers, and no training.
3. Audio files auto deleted from our system in 2 days.
Call to action
If this resonates with you, I’d love for you to give AudioJot a try and let me know how you’d use it! 🙏
Also very eager to engage in the comments section and discuss more!