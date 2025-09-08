Launching today
With Blocks, anyone can build smart work apps and AI agents in minutes. These don’t just organize work-they get it done. Ella, our AI builder, turns plain language into apps and agents, combining two worlds(App builder+Agent builder) in one powerful platform.
Hey everyone, I’m really excited to introduce Blocks! 🤩
I’m Michal, Co-Founder & CEO.
My Co-Founder Tal and I helped scale monday.com from the early days to IPO, where we saw firsthand how no-code democratized software building.
Now, with AI, we’re seeing the next evolution: software doesn’t just organize your work—it actively drives it forward. Our mission is to make this shift accessible to every team by enabling them to create smart work apps and AI agents with ease.
So, what is Blocks?
Blocks is a collaborative workspace where teams build custom work apps and AI agents just by describing their needs.
Every app is powered by three layers:
• AI Agents that automate tasks with built-in tools like web search, SMS, email, image generation, and integrations.
• Data that stores and connects all your work information in one place.
• UI that creates custom interfaces tailored to every role.
✨ The magic? When agents, data, and UI work together, they create something far more powerful than any one of them alone. The result isn’t just a custom tool, but a living system that automates, adapts, and moves work forward.
No technical background needed! We built Blocks for people like you - the ones who've always thought "there should be a better way to do this." Now you can actually build it!
We also offer a marketplace of community-built templates that you can customize to fit your exact workflow.
🎁 Launch exclusive: 10% off all plans!
We're so excited to share Blocks with you! And can't wait to see the amazing things you'll build. Your feedback means everything to us! 🙌
@michal_lupu1212 I love what you’re building with Blocks, I noticed the app has only 4 reviews, I’d be glad to add a testimonial and also help you boost visibility, reviews, and user growth as an app marketer. Let’s chat on how I can support your growth.
PicWish
@michal_lupu1212 Hey Michal, congrats 🚀
The “apps + agents” combo feels like a big step beyond typical no-code tools. what’s the most surprising or creative use case you’ve seen someone build with Blocks so far? any idea in pipeline?
Blocks
@mohsinproduct
Thanks a lot! ❤️ We’ve already seen some really creative builds:
A shift-management agent for doctors with a portal to input shifts and request replacements, an agent that collaborates with contacts to complete and manage forms, a full CRM powered by a smart agent that enriches and scores leads.
It’s been amazing to see how diverse the use cases are — and it keeps surprising us 🙂
Really like the clean interface! Marketplace examples make it easy to see what’s possible. Would be nice if there were a few clarifying questions before generating an app.
Blocks
@vickywang_ Thank you so much! 🙌 Really glad you liked the interface and the marketplace examples. And great point about clarifying questions - we’re already working on ways for you to chat with Ella before she starts building, so your app is created exactly the way you want with all the right details. Appreciate the feedback!
DOConvert
Great team and vision!
Just played with Blocks, and super easy and innovative for the new era of AI
Blocks
@avi_rafalson1 Thanks so much! Really glad you found Blocks easy to use - that’s exactly what we’re aiming for 🤩