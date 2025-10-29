Launching today
Transform your iOS keyboard with vibrant pastel, anime-inspired, and fully customizable themes. Elevate your typing anywhere – from chats and messages to Instagram posts, TikTok captions, bios, and beyond – with trendy fonts, cute kaomoji, and a wide array of symbols!
I wanted to start working on side projects and learn growth, design + other things. And found the keyboard app idea interesting. This market is crowded but most of them have shitty UI & ads everywhere. So I built Blixy with better UI focused on themes & fonts. I use this everyday and hope you all like it as well.
