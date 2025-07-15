3 followers
Chat with people nearby using only Bluetooth - no WiFi, cellular, or internet needed. Messages relay through connected devices up to 300m away. End-to-end encrypted with no accounts or tracking. Built for gatherings, disasters, protests, etc.
Hey Product Hunters 👋
Excited to hunt Bitchat today! 🤩
Imagine, what if messaging worked even when the internet didn’t?
BitChat is a privacy-first, peer-to-peer messaging app that runs entirely over Bluetooth mesh networks — no servers, no SIM cards, no internet.
Most messaging apps rely on centralized servers, persistent IDs, and account systems. That creates a single point of failure, tracking risks, and makes them unusable in offline or censored environments.
BitChat flips that model. It’s:
Fully decentralized – messages hop device to device, mesh-style
End-to-end encrypted using X25519 + AES-256-GCM
Runs natively on iOS & macOS
Built for zero registration and zero trust environments
Adds fun IRC-style commands for real groupchat nostalgia
And features like emergency wipe, cover traffic, and battery-aware scanning show how serious the team is about privacy & UX.
Use Cases:
Local community chats at protests or festivals
Mesh-based team communication in disaster zones
Group messaging in remote areas without mobile coverage
Students or travelers looking for ultra-private, no-footprint messaging
Who it’s for:
Privacy maximalists, off-grid enthusiasts, protest organizers, hackers, researchers, and anyone building future-proof communication infrastructure.
Open source. Public domain. Protocol-first.
If you're into mesh networking, cryptography, or local-first software, this is worth diving into. The protocol is also Android-ready for those who want to port it.
👉 Try it, fork it, contribute and join the mesh. Here's the GitHub link: https://github.com/permissionlesstech/bitchat
