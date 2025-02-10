Meet your personal music composer! Beatoven.ai transforms simple prompts into stunning background music for your content. Built with love (and data) from real musicians worldwide. No musical expertise required - just your creative vision.
Our latest music generation model, trained on licensed data
maestro by beatoven.ai
maestro is our bold step in building an ethical music generation model. Trained on 3.5M licensed tracks, this foundation model is capable of crafting high quality music with text prompts. Your personal AI composer is now more creative and inspirational.
Hey Product Hunters! 👋🏼
I’m Mansoor Rahimat Khan, Co-founder & CEO of Beatoven.ai. Excited to share our latest launch with you: maestro, a new foundation model for music creation.
The Story 📖
When we started Beatoven.ai in 2021, our mission was to make music creation accessible and fair.
Our first model, built in collaboration with 100s of artists, was an early step toward ethically trained music generators. But we quickly saw its limits- the quality and diversity weren’t enough for professional creators.
At the same time, many creators struggle to find the right music, spending hours on libraries or dealing with confusing, risky licensing. On the other side, artists often don’t get their fair share when their work powers AI models.
The Solution – our own foundation model 🚀
Introducing maestro, beatoven.ai’s homegrown foundation model for music generation, trained on 100% licensed datasets from partners such as Rightsify, Soundtrack Loops, Symphonic Distribution, Vadi Sound, and more.
With maestro, creators can craft high quality background music with text prompts. The generated music is free from any copyright related risks.
Revenues generated from maestro are shared with contributing artists and rights holders. That way we keep giving back to the ecosystem that helped us build this technology. 🙌
Key Features 🔑
⚡️Fast, high-quality generations: Create professional-grade music quickly at 44.1kHz quality.
🎛️Deep creative control: Customize instrumentation, tempo, key, and use case from simple prompts.
🎶Diverse genres: Generate music across styles from Jazz and Rock to Ambient, Cinematic, and more.
⏰Customisable durations: Produce tracks of exact lengths up to 2 minutes 30 seconds.
📜Commercial use-ready: All outputs are cleared for safe commercial use.
✅A fair foundation: Built on licensed datasets with revenue-sharing for artists and rights holders.
Use Cases
Podcasters looking for intros and background music 🎧
Filmmakers seeking cinematic soundtracks 🎬
Game developers building immersive experiences 🎮
Content creators needing unique, copyright-safe tracks 📸
Sign up today and get an exclusive discount!
If you believe in what we have to offer, Sign up today and enjoy 5 free generations with Maestro.
Apply the coupon code ‘MAESTRO’ on checkout to get a 50% discount on your first purchase with beatoven.ai, exclusive to the PH community.
P.s.- You get unlimited access to maestro with our visionary plan!
Gratitude
A big thank you to our team at Beatoven.ai for making this possible, and to the PH community for giving us the chance to share maestro.
We’d love to hear your thoughts and feedback. It’ll help us shape maestro into the most useful tool it can be for creators everywhere.
- Mansoor