Launching today
BEANCONQUEROR
Unleash your inner coffee alchemist
2 followers
Unleash your inner coffee alchemist
2 followers
Beanconqueror is a free coffee tracking app that helps optimize brewing. Track beans, log brews (V60, Aeropress, espresso, etc), manage roasts, save water recipes, and connect to bluetooth scales and more for live data. Perfect for coffee enthusiasts.
BuyScout® — Your AI Copilot for Online Shopping
Your AI Copilot for Online Shopping
Promoted
Product Hunt
Hey coffee lovers! ☕
I just discovered this gem a few weeks ago and had to share it with you all.
Meet Beanconqueror - seriously the most comprehensive coffee app I've ever used.
I'm one of those people who got really into coffee during the pandemic (sound familiar?) and went down the rabbit hole of different brewing methods, bean tracking, and trying to nail that perfect cup. But keeping track of everything was chaos. Notes scattered everywhere, forgetting what grind size I use on each of my different brewers, never being able to recreate a great cup.
That's where Beanconqueror comes in. This thing does EVERYTHING:
Brew tracking - supports V60, Aeropress, espresso, you name it. Each method comes pre-configured but you can tweak everything
Bean management - scan or import details from roasters, track your inventory so you never run out
Roasting logs - if you roast your own, it tracks green beans and roast profiles
Water recipes - yes, it even tracks your water! Hardness, minerals, the works
Live brew graphs - connects to bluetooth scales and pressure devices for real-time data
The best part? It's completely free and open source. Available on both iOS and Android, supports multiple languages.
I've been using it for a few weeks now and I'm definitely brewing more consistent cups, obviously this comes with the cave-at of being kind of overly-caffeinated more often, but hey, no complaints there lol!
If you're serious about coffee (or just want to geek out a bit), definitely check this out. The developer clearly knows their stuff and built this for fellow coffee obsessives.
Anyone else using it already? Let me know!
Logs detailed parameters (grind size, water temp) for various methods (V60, espresso).