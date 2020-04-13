Basedash is the next-gen BI tool that lets you create dashboards and understand your customers using natural language. Connect your data source, describe the chart you want, and let AI generate the visualization. No SQL or drag-and-drop required.
Basedash AI with the security of your own infrastructure
Basedash Self-Hosted
Launching today
Run Basedash within your own infrastructure for the most secure deployment and control. Deploy in minutes with a one-line agent install, or use Docker, Kubernetes, and even fully air-gapped setups.
Hey Product Hunt!
We’re excited to share that Basedash is now available with a self-hosted option.
For those who don’t know us, Basedash is the first AI-native BI platform. Think of it as having an analyst on your team who can query your data warehouse, build dashboards, and generate insights on demand, all in natural language.
Up until now, Basedash has been fully cloud-hosted. That works great for many teams, but we heard from larger companies and privacy-sensitive industries (finance, healthcare, enterprise SaaS, etc.) that they wanted the power of Basedash inside their own infrastructure.
With Self-Hosted Basedash you get:
- 🔒 Data stays in your environment - no sensitive info leaves your network.
- ⚡ Same AI-powered analytics experience - just deployed on your infra.
- 🛠️ Flexible setup - works with your existing stack (Docker, Kubernetes, etc.).
This is a big step toward making AI analytics accessible to every company, no matter their security requirements.
We’d love for you to check it out, ask questions, or share feedback. If you’re curious whether self-hosted or cloud is a better fit for your team, drop a comment.