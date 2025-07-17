12 followers
Banter revolutionizes messaging. Made for friends and family who actually want to stay in touch in a meaningful way, Banter prompts you both to conversation based on topics that make you both tick!
What do you think? …
Banter Messenger
BestPage.ai
Love how Banter actually gives convo ideas instead of the usual "hey, how r u?" loop. Realy makes chats less awkward, fr. This is so needed!
Banter Messenger
BestPage.ai
Love how Banter actually gives convo ideas instead of the usual "hey, how r u?" loop. Realy makes chats less awkward, fr. This is so needed!