Balance
Launching today
Personal finance on autopilot
35 followers
Balance is a modern personal finance software to help you understand your money better.
35 followers
Balance is a modern personal finance software to help you understand your money better.
Playbook
Hey Product Hunt gang! 👋
Solo founder here bringing you Balance - a modest, yet powerful personal finance software that you'll actually enjoy using.
After trying out a handful of apps, I decided to take a stab at building one myself.
Here are some highlights:
🏦 Unified Financial View: Bring all your accounts and assets together in one place for a complete financial overview.
📃 Transactions on Autopilot: Track every transaction across all accounts. No more sifting through different banks.
🏷️ Smart Categorization: With Balance, you can assign multiple categories to a transaction—just like #tags. This makes grouping transactions logically much easier. Use these tags to filter or create custom views of your data.
📊 Transaction Trends: Gain insights about your money with Transaction Trends. Spot patterns and get a sense of how money flows.
🤖 AI Chat: A financial assistant in your pocket. Balance AI has context of your transactional and account data, so ask questions or get insights about your money.
Balance has a lot more to offer and is currently available in the US 🇺🇸 and Canada 🇨🇦. If you're in the market for a personal finance app, do explore Balance. And if you have any questions, feel free to reach out!
Cheers,
PD (Connect with me on X)
Balance looks like a clean, thoughtful approach to personal finance — love the focus on clarity and understanding over complexity.