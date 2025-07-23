Launching today
AutoForm
The AI data entry agent for messy files and clunky workflows
55 followers
The AI data entry agent for messy files and clunky workflows
55 followers
AutoForm eliminates manual data entry with AI agents by instantly converting messy PDFs, spreadsheets, websites, and more into clean, structured data you can download, interact with, or use to auto-fill any form.
AutoForm
Hi Product Hunt Community 👋
I’m Zach from AutoForm, and we’re excited to introduce our AI data entry agent that automates all your busywork from messy files to clunky workflows.
How it works
Extract data from any file or webpage, then clean, transform and enrich it with plain‑language instructions. AutoForm outputs structured results that can autofill forms, export files or flow straight into your apps.
Why Now
Document parsers and RPA tools are still siloed, relying on engineers to setup and retraining for each new use case. But with Vision/OCR models, structured-reasoning LLMs, on-the-fly code generation, and browser-level agents, one tool can now extract, transform, and submit data end to end.
What's included
• Upload PDFs, spreadsheets, emails, webpages, images, JSON, videos, or decks.
• Ask for tags, enrichment, merges, or transforms in plain English.
• Autofill web forms, export or stream JSON / CSV to thousands of tools through our integrations.
• Human‑in‑the‑loop review + forced templates for higher confidence.
• Save any mapping, dataset, as a reusable template.
Would love to hear which document or workflow you’d automate first—and what you’d like us to build next!