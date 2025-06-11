Autocoder.cc
Ask #AutoCoder to build a website = Frontend + backend + Database No need Supabase!
Hey Product Hunt
I've dreamed of writing this message for years, and today I am excited to finally introduce Autocoder.cc to you.
What is AutoCoder.cc?
Autocoder.cc is the first to integrate front-end and back-end generation without needing Supabase!
⭐ Key Features
- Front-end, back-end & database generation by simple chat
- Query to userflow to ensure clarity.
- Edit manually where you'd like to update with efficiency and controllability.
- One-click deployment
- Diverse models & reasonable pricing
Here are some of my favourite cases about Autocoder.cc →
- Build an order management system for a coffee shop
- Build a website for a venture capital company
- Build a personal blog for expertise on product hunt
What's the offer?
We are giving away one-month BASIC subscription for the lovely Product Hunt community. Thank you for your support and excited for you all to try it.
Your voice matters!
Feel free to reach out to us and share your cases, ideas or any bugs.
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/dswYXGaWan
X: https://x.com/autocoder_dev
What cases will you be sharing with Autocoder.cc today?
Trickle
@jessica_miller_7 Building an order management system for a coffee shop sounds like an awesome way to dive in and get hands-on experience. Congrats!
Autocoder.cc
@victoria_wu Thanks for your support! Let’s collaborate! Feel free to share more suggestions and feedback.
AI Phone
Feels like a smart shortcut for marketers who need to test landing pages or demo flows but don’t code. Keen to try it out. Congrats on the launch!
Autocoder.cc
@auroraw Thanks for your support! We're excited to deliver not just a demo but fully production-ready products!
Tate-A-Tate
Huge congrats on the launch of Autocoder.cc! 🚀 It’s awesome to see a tool that combines frontend, backend and database creation all in one place. No more juggling multiple services! 🙌
I love the idea of streamlining the development process for us coders. It feels like a real game-changer in simplifying project setups.
One suggestion: it would be amazing to have some example templates or pre-built projects to help onboard new users even faster. 🛠️ This could supercharge user experience and boost adoption!
Can’t wait to see how Autocoder.cc evolves – keep up the great work! 💪💻
Autocoder.cc
@rocsheh Thanks for your suggestions! We're adding a new user guide feature in the next version. Start building your website now!