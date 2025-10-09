Launching today
Find pickup games and connect with other players

Are They Hooping is the #1 app for pickup basketball! We allow users to see whose playing basketball real time on a live map. One of the best parts of the app is that you can make real money!
AndroidSportsBasketball
Ron Jones
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! I'm the creator of ATH. I've been a huge basketball fan and player my whole life, and I've also been obsessed with technology since I was a kid. For years, I've wanted to bring those two passions together. This app, ATH - Pickup Basketball, is the perfect union of the two! My goal was simple: make it easier for anyone to find a good pickup game, connect with other players, and spend less time searching and more time playing. I really hope you all enjoy it and find it as useful as I do. I'll be around to answer any questions you have! Thanks for checking it out! 🚀🏀
