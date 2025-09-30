Asimov

A unified interface for AI Vector Search.

Asimov is a unified platform for Vector Search for AI Agents. You can just upload your sources, documents or pretty much anything — and use Asimov to search from those sources with a single API Request. No need to manually embed, chunk, re-rank and manage a vector database ever again.
APIDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence
Hamza Faisal
Hey Product Hunt! Hamza here, the founder of Asimov. As a developer, I had a lot of problems while building RAG in Applications and Agents. Every single time, I had to build chunking, embedding, re-ranking and searching APIs + setting up a vector database with filtering, FROM SCRATCH! So I built Asimov, that gives you production-ready platform to add your documents or sources and search from them with a SINGLE API endpoint, without managing a Vector Database or using an Embedding/Re-ranker Models. 🚀 Here's what it provides: - APIs for adding and searching content. - Faster search with re-ranking than 90% of the providers. (we host our own models) - Custom parameters for filtering the sources. - Interactive Playground to test the Search on your contents. - Track API usage and events. - 24/7 Support for any request My goal is to make AI backend infrastructure as simple as possible for developers and I hope Asimov could achieve the developers to do that. We'd love to get your feedback and suggestions for what else we could do to improve Asimov for you. - Hamza