Launching today
Arc by Inversion
Making space a transportation layer for earth
15 followers
Making space a transportation layer for earth
15 followers
Arc by Inversion is a reusable, space-based vehicle that delivers cargo anywhere on Earth in under an hour. Pre-positioned in orbit, Arc creates a new on-demand logistics domain from space, offering unprecedented speed and global access for critical missions.
Launch tags:Space•Transportation•Delivery
Launch Team
MCP by Alloy Automation — Chat with 400+ business systems in one place
Chat with 400+ business systems in one place
Promoted
Flowtica Scribe
Hi everyone!
Your next package might not arrive horizontally, but drop from the sky. Inversion just unveiled Arc, a space-based delivery vehicle that promises to deliver cargo anywhere on Earth in under an hour.
This is interesting because it shows a future where vertical delivery is stratified by value. Drones will likely own the low-altitude, short-haul space for low-to-medium value goods. Orbital vehicles like Arc will occupy the sub-orbital layer for high-value, intercontinental delivery.
Arc is still in its early stages, but Inversion has already validated key subsystems with their previous Ray mission and is targeting the first orbital missions for 2026.