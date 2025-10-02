Launching today
Arc by Inversion is a reusable, space-based vehicle that delivers cargo anywhere on Earth in under an hour. Pre-positioned in orbit, Arc creates a new on-demand logistics domain from space, offering unprecedented speed and global access for critical missions.
Hi everyone!

Your next package might not arrive horizontally, but drop from the sky. Inversion just unveiled Arc, a space-based delivery vehicle that promises to deliver cargo anywhere on Earth in under an hour.

This is interesting because it shows a future where vertical delivery is stratified by value. Drones will likely own the low-altitude, short-haul space for low-to-medium value goods. Orbital vehicles like Arc will occupy the sub-orbital layer for high-value, intercontinental delivery.

Arc is still in its early stages, but Inversion has already validated key subsystems with their previous Ray mission and is targeting the first orbital missions for 2026.

