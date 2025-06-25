AppStruct
AppStruct — no-code platform built for web, mobile, desktop and Telegram mini-apps development in one place.
Hi Product Hunt!
I’m Boris, co-founder of AppStruct. We’re a team of no-code enthusiasts who set out to fix the two biggest pain points we kept running into: speed and complexity.
We’re not the first to build in the no-code space — but we felt the idea has never been pushed to its full potential. So we started fresh and built AppStruct from the ground up with one goal in mind:
Combine powerful functionality with simple UX — and make app creation faster than ever.
🔍 Who is AppStruct for?
🛠️ No-code developers – Build complex apps quickly using a rich library of components, flexible logic, and backend options.
👨💻 Founders – Launch MVPs fast without high dev costs.
🎨 Designers – Instantly bring prototypes to life—skip the handoff.
⚙️ Key Features
🖱️ Drag & Drop Editor – Build your UI by dropping and stretching components on the canvas.
🌐 Crossplatform – Build once and publish as a web app, mobile app, desktop app, and Telegram mini app — no need to rebuild for each platform.
🔗 API Integrations – Connect to any API service in minutes: fetch data, send updates, and power your app with external APIs. Out-of-the-box integrations with Zapier, Stripe and Excel.
🚀 One-Click Publishing – Deploy to the App Store and Google Play in one click.
📥 APK & PWA download – Get installable apps with shareable links.
📱 Adaptive Layouts – Your UI automatically resizes for phones, tablets, desktops or any custom screen size.
🗄️ Built-In & External Backends – Use our database or plug in Firebase/Supabase.
🧩 50+ UI Components – Choose from a rich library of components — all fully customizable to match your brand.
📡 WebSockets – Real-time features like live chat and dashboards.
💾 Local Storage – Store temporary or persistent data in-app.
🤖 AI Component Generator – Describe what you need, we generate the component.
🛠️ Custom Code Support – Drop in your own React logic when needed.
🔄 Visual Logic Builder – Build complex conditionals and workflows with a node-based editor.
➗ Math Formulas – Do live calculations and metrics in the UI. Build logic based on device data, geo position, and time.
🎨 Design System – Manage global fonts, colors, themes, and dark/light mode.
📲 Deep Links – Create shareable URLs that open specific screens or content directly within your app.
🔍 SEO Control – Meta tags, sitemaps, and prerendering built in.
📍 Geolocation – Access user location data to power maps, geo-fencing, location-based content and more.
🔔 Push Notifications – Send targeted notifications and real-time alerts. Works seamlessly with Deep Links to drive users directly to the right screen.
📑 Prebuilt Templates – E-commerce, delivery, AI chatbots, and more.
📝 Localization – Translate your app into multiple languages instantly.
📚 Interactive Docs – In-app docs and videos to help you every step of the way.
Why AppStruct?
1. Speed – Build & publish 3× faster than traditional dev
2. Flexibility – Full design & logic control with zero code
3. Scalability – From MVPs to complex enterprise systems
4. All-in-One – Everything you need is bundled into one service
🎁 Launch Promo – 50% OFF for the first 100 Product Hunters!
Use code "appstructph2025" at checkout
We’d love to hear your feedback—literally anything.
With love,
The AppStruct Team ❤️
Do i need to have backend and database development skills?
