Right-click any macOS app to reveal extensive details: contents, versions, components, document types, and extensions. View security info (Gatekeeper, notarization, App Sandbox, signatures), browse entitlements, and inspect Info.plist and frameworks.
Apparency is one of those great niche Mac apps that's likely incredibly useful for a small subset of Mac developers and enthusiasts, and yet as it's feature-rich and well-made, might be of interest to a wider audience here.
Personally, I use it to Quick Look apps and other binary files quite often.
And, it's free and actively maintained!
Install it with Homebrew: