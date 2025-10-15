Launching today
Amigo AI
AI-powered personal finance agent
AI-powered personal finance agent
Amigo AI Web (Beta) – your private AI-powered finance hub. Manage multiple accounts, budgets, goals, debts, assets & recurring expenses. Parse bank statements, track GST (for Indian users), and chat with smart finance tools.
Fintech•Artificial Intelligence•Personal Finance
