Amigo AI

AI-powered personal finance agent

Amigo AI Web (Beta) – your private AI-powered finance hub. Manage multiple accounts, budgets, goals, debts, assets & recurring expenses. Parse bank statements, track GST (for Indian users), and chat with smart finance tools.
FintechArtificial IntelligencePersonal Finance
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I'm happy to introduce Amigo AI Web (Beta) — a personal finance hub designed to help you truly understand and manage your money. After our iOS launch, I’ve built a powerful web experience where you can: 💬 Chat with smart finance tools – powered by advanced AI that uses multiple reasoning tools to answer your money questions accurately. 🧾 Parse bank & financial statements – instantly extract insights from PDFs or uploads using intelligent document understanding. 💰 Track everything in one place – manage multiple accounts, categorize expenses, and monitor assets, debts & recurring payments. 🎯 Set budgets & goals – get clear overviews and stay on top of your financial progress. 🇮🇳 GST support – built-in tools for Indian users to track and manage GST effortlessly. 🌍 Multilingual support – now available in 中文 (Chinese), Español (Spanish), Français (French), and Русский (Russian). 🔒 Privacy first – your data stays private and secure. Nothing is shared or used for AI training. Website still in beta, and your feedback is invaluable as we refine Amigo AI Web for a global audience. Try it out at amigo.finance and let us know what you think — we’re excited to hear from the PH community!
