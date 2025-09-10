Launching today
Aloude lets you record quick audio takes or interviews, then instantly turns them into branded videos ready to share on X, LinkedIn, or embed on your site. Perfect for experts, creators, and businesses to grow authority through voice in just 2 clicks.
Hi everyone 👋 We built Aloude because so many experts and creators have valuable insights but no time for editing or complex video production. With Aloude, you just record your voice, and in seconds it becomes a branded video you can post anywhere. We’d love to hear your feedback: What kind of content would you record first? Which platforms do you share on most? Your thoughts will help us shape the roadmap. Thanks for checking us out and supporting our launch! 🚀 -Anatoly, Founder of Aloude
Ashok Nayak

@vpesprit, does it handle the background noise and the zzzsss sounds that unexpectedly creeps in a non-studio voice recording? Because in your use case, that is actually the reason why folks opt for hours and hours of professional editing.

Cruise Chen

Wow, turning a voice recording into a branded video in seconds is a game changer—editing always slows me down! Any plans for auto captions or social templates next?

