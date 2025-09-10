Launched this week
Aloude lets you record quick audio takes or interviews, then instantly turns them into branded videos ready to share on X, LinkedIn, or embed on your site. Perfect for experts, creators, and businesses to grow authority through voice in just 2 clicks.
Aloude
@vpesprit I really like this concept - turning simple voice recordings into stylish branded videos can save a lot of time. Question: does Aloude generate subtitles automatically and does it allow you to choose different visual styles/templates for social media?
Aloude
Hi @anastasiiazhur ! Thanks for your questions! Yes, Aloude automatically generates subtitles from your recording so you don’t need any extra editing.
As for visual customization like different subtitle styles, background options, and adding your own logo are all on our roadmap. These advanced branding controls will be included in our Premium and Business plans aimed at creators and companies that need full brand consistency.
For now, everyone can try the core voice-to-video flow, and the richer styling features will roll out with those subscription tiers soon.
@vpesprit Sounds great! I'm wondering how many more languages the app supports? Maybe. I couldn't find that information.
Aloude
@anastasiiazhur Currently, the app supports English and Russian. However, we can adapt it to other languages or localizations quite quickly if needed. Next release will include ES and PT
Aloude
@natalie_brooks Sure ! Please feel free to try it!
@vpesprit, does it handle the background noise and the zzzsss sounds that unexpectedly creeps in a non-studio voice recording? Because in your use case, that is actually the reason why folks opt for hours and hours of professional editing.
Aloude
@ashok_nayak Thanks for asking! We actually lean toward a natural, unpolished sound, because we’ve found that a bit of “real-world” texture builds trust; especially now, when deepfakes and overly-processed AI are everywhere.
That said, we plan to add a simple built-in EQ so you can gently enhance tone and clarity if you’d like, while still keeping the authentic feel.