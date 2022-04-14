Alloy Automation
Rapidly connect your AI agents to thousands of tools
35 followers
Alloy Automation is the connectivity layer for companies building AI Agents and robust embedded integrations. Power your agents and products with 400+ ready-to-use connectors in minutes, not months. Trusted by global leaders including Amazon, Mastercard, and UPS, Alloy Automation is backed by a16z, Bain Capital Ventures, Y Combinator and dozens of career operators and founders.
Connect your AI Agent to 400+ business systems in minutes
MCP by Alloy Automation
MCP by Alloy Automation is an AI developer toolkit and registry that exposes Quickbooks, Xero, Salesforce, Slack and hundreds more as safe tools for AI agents. Start building immediately at ai.runalloy.com.
Hey Product Hunt! Gregg here, Cofounder/CEO of Alloy Automation.
We built MCP by Alloy Automation so teams can give agents thousands of tools! Instantly integrate with the most popular applications, fine-tune auth scopes, and more!
Over the past 5 years, our connectivity platform has been battle tested by the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Mastercard, etc. Today, we're expanding that connectivity to MCP – allowing anyone to leverage our MCP registry to build their AI Agents. Get started today: https://ai.runalloy.com
I'd love your feedback!
Congrats on the launch! MCP looks impressive—giving AI agents safe access to tools like QuickBooks, Salesforce, and Slack will make building powerful workflows much easier.