HyNote AI

HyNote AI

Full Stack AI Note Taker For Professionals

4.947 reviews

474 followers

Visit website
HyNote is your all-in-one AI note-taking solution, supporting multiple platforms and document formats. It captures every key detail from your meetings and work files, instantly delivering summaries to turn scattered information into actionable insights. Start using HyNote for free now!
This is the 3rd launch from HyNote AI. View more

HyNote AI

Launching today
Full stack AI note taker with Google, Notion + more support
HyNote is your all-in-one AI note-taking solution, supporting multiple platforms and document formats. It captures every key detail from your meetings and work files, instantly delivering summaries to turn scattered information into actionable insights.
HyNote AI gallery image
HyNote AI gallery image
HyNote AI gallery image
HyNote AI gallery image
HyNote AI gallery image
HyNote AI gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
AndroidProductivityNotes
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Sandy Kong
Maker
📌
👋 Hey Product Hunt Fam! Sandy here, co-founder of @HyNote AI (Formerly AI Notebook)! This is the third time we launch on Product Hunt. My journey with HyNote started from a place of frustration—a problem I think many of us face. I found myself in back-to-back meetings with colleagues, partners and VCs, reading long reports and research papers. My notes, documents, and meeting files were scattered everywhere—on my laptop, phone, in my email, and in various cloud drives. When I needed to find something, I'd waste so much time just trying to remember where I saved it. I tried every note-taking method out there, from digital apps to handwritten notebooks. But when I went back to review my notes, they were often confusing. I couldn't remember the full context or the meaning behind my scribbles. I realized that a good note isn't just about what you write down; it's about being able to fully understand it later. That's when I had the idea for HyNote. I wanted to build a tool that not only transcribed every word of a meeting but also let me keep all the related documents, like a presentation PDF, screenshots, website links right inside the same note. This gives me the full context and makes everything much easier to understand later. In just the past year, we've grown to over 1 million users. About 70% of them are professionals with back-to-back meetings, just like I was. Our AI is helping them save at least 10 hours a month on organizing documents and notes, which is incredibly rewarding. It's amazing to see how much more productive people can be when they have the right tools to turn scattered information into clear, actionable insights. 👇Get FREE trial today and experience the difference. Join our 1M+ happy user community today. https://hynote.ai/ See you in the comments section ;) Sandy@HyNote AI🧠
Ray luan

Great AI note product Sandy! Hope your hardware is released soon!

Sandy Kong
Maker

@ray_luan Thank you so much! Glad you brought this up. Our first hardware voice recorder is available now. https://hybran.com/

Joanna L.
Maker

Hello Product Hunt!

This is Joanna, the marketing manager of HyNote (formerly AI Notebook) — and this is our 3rd launch here 🎉

💡This time, we're excited to showcase:

  • Record Online Meetings with Earphones (No plugin or bot required)

  • Team Package Available!!

  • Integrations with Google Docs & Calendar, Notion, and more

  • Fresh web version updates

🧠 Why HyNote?

HyNote help you upload meetings, PDFs, YouTube videos, images, text, even handwritten notes, organizes everything and turns them into summaries, transcripts, mind maps, podcasts, and more.

All synced across desktop, mobile & tablet — tailored to your workflow and learning style.

👉 Try it free today: https://hynote.ai/

See you in the comments 🙌