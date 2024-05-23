HyNote AI
Full Stack AI Note Taker For Professionals4.9•47 reviews•
474 followers
Full Stack AI Note Taker For Professionals4.9•47 reviews•
474 followers
HyNote is your all-in-one AI note-taking solution, supporting multiple platforms and document formats. It captures every key detail from your meetings and work files, instantly delivering summaries to turn scattered information into actionable insights. Start using HyNote for free now!
This is the 3rd launch from HyNote AI. View more
Full stack AI note taker with Google, Notion + more support
HyNote AI
Launching today
HyNote is your all-in-one AI note-taking solution, supporting multiple platforms and document formats. It captures every key detail from your meetings and work files, instantly delivering summaries to turn scattered information into actionable insights.
Free Options
Launch tags:Android•Productivity•Notes
Launch Team
HyNote AI
NewOaks AI
Great AI note product Sandy! Hope your hardware is released soon!
HyNote AI
@ray_luan Thank you so much! Glad you brought this up. Our first hardware voice recorder is available now. https://hybran.com/
HyNote AI
Hello Product Hunt!
This is Joanna, the marketing manager of HyNote (formerly AI Notebook) — and this is our 3rd launch here 🎉
💡This time, we're excited to showcase:
Record Online Meetings with Earphones (No plugin or bot required)
Team Package Available!!
Integrations with Google Docs & Calendar, Notion, and more
Fresh web version updates
🧠 Why HyNote?
HyNote help you upload meetings, PDFs, YouTube videos, images, text, even handwritten notes, organizes everything and turns them into summaries, transcripts, mind maps, podcasts, and more.
All synced across desktop, mobile & tablet — tailored to your workflow and learning style.
👉 Try it free today: https://hynote.ai/
See you in the comments 🙌