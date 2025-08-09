20 followers
AI Meal Planner & Recipes
@matvey_d Nice job for those who have difficulty making choices, this is a lifesaver.
Good luck today! Where do you get your recipes from? I've seen some of the AI meal planners have a difficult time with variety and cuisine (as opposed to dietary restriction or macro nutrient quantity).
@cholden_lewis good day! Thank you for your feedback. The app has a small number of pre-installed recipes (we try to expand the list of pre-installed recipes with each subsequent update). However, this app focuses more on users creating their own recipes (something like an electronic replacement for a standard paper recipe book). The interface has been tested to ensure that creating your own recipe is simple and convenient for the user.
Finally, no more 30-minute “what’s for dinner?” debates at my place 😅 Love how it adapts to my tastes.Now there is finally something that can save me when my girlfriend feels that my first grade is not new.
