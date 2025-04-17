Hyring
855 followers
An AI-first company that builds AI agents like video interviewer and phone screener for modern workforce to make hiring 100x smarter, faster and bias-free.
An AI-first company that builds AI agents like video interviewer and phone screener for modern workforce to make hiring 100x smarter, faster and bias-free.
Launched on May 5th, 2025
Excellent product! Very simple to use and add a lot of value in terms of dev time saved doing interviews. What I really liked was a super simple onboarding flow, I managed to setup the agent in under 2 minutes. Everything just magically happens!
Great initiative, that inculcates much of the innovative hiring techniques
Hyring
As a co-founder, I’ve sat through hundreds of early technical interviews by chasing engineers, reviewing code manually, and wondering if we were missing great candidates (or letting the wrong ones slip through).
Today, I’m excited to introduce something we wish we had back then:
AI-Led Coding Interviews inside Hyring AI Interviewer agent
No more:
- Blocked calendars
- Inconsistent evaluations
- Missed red flags
Now, every candidate gets:
A real-time interview with AI
- Evaluation of code quality, problem-solving & optimization
- Cheating & effort signals, engagement analysis
- Full video recordings and detailed reports
- You can even test debugging, output prediction, and more.
This isn’t just faster hiring. It’s better hiring.
Excited to see how HR teams use it.
We’ve all wasted hours on technical interviews—chasing engineers, reviewing code, and missing great candidates.
Now with Hyring’s AI Interviewer Agent:
Every candidate gets a real-time AI-led coding interview
Code quality, problem-solving, and effort are evaluated
No scheduling hassles or inconsistent feedback
It’s not just faster hiring. It’s smarter hiring.
Excited to launch Hyring’s AI Interviewer-Coding Interviews on Product Hunt!
Now candidates can take interviews on their own schedule—no more calendar hassles.
Every candidate gets a fair shot, and teams get reliable, consistent feedback.
It’s a much more productive way to hire.
Looking forward to seeing how the community uses it!