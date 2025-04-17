Hyring
AI agents for modern workforce4.9•33 reviews•
1.4K followers
AI agents for modern workforce4.9•33 reviews•
1.4K followers
An AI-first company that builds AI agents like video interviewer and phone screener for modern workforce to make hiring 100x smarter, faster and bias-free.
This is the 4th launch from Hyring. View more
Qualify applicants instantly
AI Resume Screener by Hyring
Launching today
The Hyring AI Resume Screener slashes screening time by instantly ranking applicants with custom-fit scores and smart, actionable insights. Supports bulk upload and integration with top ATS
Payment Required
Launch tags:Hiring•Artificial Intelligence•Human Resources
Launch Team
Hyring
Tidyread
Great idea! As a startup with limited team members, a tool like Hying AI that can help us with the initial screening is a huge time-saver. I also really like your Fit Score, its much more convenient than reviewing resumes the traditional way.
Hyring
@nicoleastor Thanks so much, We designed the Fit Score exactly for this reason, to help small teams save time and quickly find the right candidates without the manual grind. So glad to hear it resonates with you!
Hyring
Hey folks!
@thiru_l here, the designer behind Hyring’s AI Resume Screener — super excited for our 4th launch! 🚀
For this release, I wanted to make the AI Resume Screener not just delightful, but also powerful to use. Every pixel, color, and interaction was crafted to make the hiring flow feel seamless and intuitive.
The goal? Help recruiters save time and streamline the entire hiring process from screening all the way to interviews.
Would love to hear what you think of the design! 💚