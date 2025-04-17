Hyring

AI agents for modern workforce

An AI-first company that builds AI agents like video interviewer and phone screener for modern workforce to make hiring 100x smarter, faster and bias-free.
AI Resume Screener by Hyring

Launching today
Qualify applicants instantly
The Hyring AI Resume Screener slashes screening time by instantly ranking applicants with custom-fit scores and smart, actionable insights. Supports bulk upload and integration with top ATS
Adithyan RK
Hey PH! This is our 4th launch and you’ve ranked us Top 3 in our previous ones 🙌 There have been resume screeners in ATS for more than a decade, but they stop at keyword matching. We built Hyring AI Resume Screener to go further. Ranking candidates with a Fit Score, surfacing strengths & gaps, and instantly showing who’s interview-worthy. Customizable criteria, deeper signals (skills, tenure, gaps, company tier), and seamless ATS/CRM integrations make it fast, fair, and scalable. And it doesn’t stop there. Once qualified, candidates flow seamlessly into our AI Phone Screener and then to the AI Video Interviewer—an automated, structured, end-to-end hiring pipeline. Would love your thoughts. What part of the workflow excites you most?
Nicole Astor

Great idea! As a startup with limited team members, a tool like Hying AI that can help us with the initial screening is a huge time-saver. I also really like your Fit Score, its much more convenient than reviewing resumes the traditional way.

Thiru L
@nicoleastor Thanks so much, We designed the Fit Score exactly for this reason, to help small teams save time and quickly find the right candidates without the manual grind. So glad to hear it resonates with you!

Thiru L
Hey folks!

@thiru_l here, the designer behind Hyring’s AI Resume Screener — super excited for our 4th launch! 🚀

For this release, I wanted to make the AI Resume Screener not just delightful, but also powerful to use. Every pixel, color, and interaction was crafted to make the hiring flow feel seamless and intuitive.

The goal? Help recruiters save time and streamline the entire hiring process from screening all the way to interviews.

Would love to hear what you think of the design! 💚