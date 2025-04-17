Hyring
Hyring is praised for its user-friendly interface and innovative approach to streamlining the hiring process. Users appreciate its intuitive design and the efficiency it brings to interviews, making them effortless and time-saving. The AI-driven platform is noted for its reliability and ability to simplify the interview process, with many users highlighting its potential to transform future hiring practices. Overall, Hyring is seen as a high-quality tool that adds significant value by saving time and resources for recruiters.
@surya_nagarajan1 More than the number of calls it can make, I like the fact that it can call instantly the candidates who apply for the job (His interest level will be at its peak when applying + he will have context of the company and the job). Thanks to AI.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I'm one of the developers behind the AI Phone Screener, and we built it to eliminate one of the most repetitive and inefficient parts of hiring: the first-round phone screen.
We've all seen how recruiters spend hours asking the same basic questions, over and over. With our AI Phone Screener, those early calls are now fully automated — and actually enjoyable for candidates.
Why this matters:
🛠 Set up in under 5 minutes – no learning curve
☎️ AI calls candidates automatically at a time they choose
🎙 Voices sound human and on-brand (you pick the voice)
📝 You get rich reports with transcripts, audio, and scores — instantly
⚡️ Screen 10x faster while reducing early-stage drop-offs
If you're building hiring workflows, working with volume recruiting, or just curious about voice AI in action — we’d love your thoughts, feedback, or edge cases to test!
Thanks for checking us out 🙌
@gowtham_ravi2 I believe customers will appreciate the workflow, starting with setting up the resume screener, then the phone screener, and finally the video interview, gradually building the complete interview process!