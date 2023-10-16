AI‑Flow is a no‑code AI orchestration studio that empowers anyone—from non‑coders to developers—to build, run, and deploy smart workflows using drag‑and‑drop simplicity. Instead of struggling with document transfers between separate AI tools, you create a single visual canvas where AI models (like GPT‑4, FLUX, Seedance, Veo 3, Gemini, and more) seamlessly work together. Available in the cloud for instant use or self‑hosted open‑source.