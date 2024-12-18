Sales teams lose time digging through HubSpot and guessing what to do next. Agilepitch scores every deal, prioritises leads, and surfaces risks in real time. Reps get AI-driven next steps, managers get accurate forecasts, and everyone stays focused on closing. Agilepitch turns your CRM into a deal-closing machine, instantly scoring deals, spotting risks, and telling reps exactly what to do next to win more, faster.