Agilepitch
Superhuman for your CRM
38 followers
Superhuman for your CRM
38 followers
Sales teams lose time digging through HubSpot and guessing what to do next. Agilepitch scores every deal, prioritises leads, and surfaces risks in real time. Reps get AI-driven next steps, managers get accurate forecasts, and everyone stays focused on closing. Agilepitch turns your CRM into a deal-closing machine, instantly scoring deals, spotting risks, and telling reps exactly what to do next to win more, faster.
This is the 2nd launch from Agilepitch . View more
Superhuman for sales teams on HubSpot
Agilepitch
Launching today
Your CRM tells you what happened. Agilepitch tells you what to do next. AI-powered deal execution for HubSpot that keeps every deal healthy and on track.
Free Options
Launch Team
Agilepitch
👋 Hey Product Hunt, I’m James, founder of Agilepitch - Superhuman for CRMs
CRMs promised productivity but ended up creating more work. Manual updates, messy data, and endless admin have made them a burden for reps instead of a tool for growth. We built Agilepitch to fix that. Think of it as Superhuman for your CRM.
Agilepitch is a deal execution platform that overlays your existing CRM and gives sales teams speed, clarity, and precision. Here is what you get:
AI generated tasks that adapt to the stage of the deal and improve based on your feedback
Deal health insights that surface risks, buyer intent, and engagement signals the moment they matter
A fast, lightweight interface designed for focus and flow rather than clicks and clutter
Seamless integration with tools like HubSpot, Gmail, Slack, and Salesforce so the system works where you already work
AEs get guidance without admin, BDRs get smarter lead prioritisation, and managers get real visibility into pipeline health.
We are already live with dozens of teams using Agilepitch to move faster and close more revenue. We would love your thoughts and feedback as we continue building the future of sales execution.
If your CRM feels like a chore today, Agilepitch is here to change that.
Really like how you’ve framed Agilepitch! CRMs often feel more like a chore than a tool, so “Superhuman for CRM” hits home. We’ve seen something similar with Escape Velocity AI (consultant-in-your-browser for business plans): when you remove friction and give people speed + clarity, adoption follows fast.
How are you thinking about balancing power-user features vs. keeping the experience lightweight for teams who just want to move faster?
Agilepitch
@andreitudor14
That’s exactly the balance we think about every day. Sales teams don’t adopt tools that feel like extra work, so our default is always speed and simplicity. The core experience is lightweight. Clear pipeline views, contextual tasks, and deal health at a glance.
For power users, we surface deeper functionality in layers, things like granular reporting, AI-driven insights, or advanced workflows so they’re available when you need them, but never in the way if you don’t.
The baseline feels like “Superhuman for CRM,” and the advanced capabilities reveal themselves naturally as teams grow into them. That way, both fast-moving AEs and detail-oriented RevOps leaders can get what they need without compromise.