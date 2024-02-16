AgentX - AI Workforce is a multi-agent system that scales your operations by organizing AI agents into collaborative, hierarchical teams. Automate complex tasks, streamline workflows, and unlock new levels of productivity with intelligent agent coordination.
AgentX
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 I’m Sebastian, Head of Product at AgentX.
Super excited to be here with you today! We’ve been building this for months, and today’s the big day! 🥳
What is AgentX?
AgentX is a no-code platform to build, orchestrate, and deploy a multi-agent AI workforce across any channel, using any major LLM.
Think of it as the control room for all your AI agents. One platform. Infinite workflows. Endless potential.
The Problem
AI is everywhere. But one-size-fits-all chatbots don’t cut it anymore.
Businesses want specialized, context-aware agents for different tasks.
Devs want flexibility (multiple LLMs, data sources, actions).
Non-technical teams want to build without code.
And everyone wants more automation, less setup.
The Solution (How AgentX is Different)
With AgentX, you’re not limited to one bot. You build teams of AI agents that work together just like real teams:
Each agent has its own role, tools, LLM, and knowledge base
Agents can delegate, collaborate, and execute tasks in sequence or parallel
You can orchestrate workflows using our MCP Server or tools like Zapier
And best of all no-code or dev-friendly, your choice. It’s as simple or as powerful as you need.
Types of Agents You Can Build
Lead Generation Agents: formless lead capture, outbound messaging
RAG-Powered Research Agents: enterprise search and Q&A with your data
Scheduling + Support Agents: automate Calendly, FAQs, and escalations
E-Commerce Copilots: trained on product data to recommend + convert
Internal Workflow Bots: for ops, training, ticketing, or onboarding
Who is This For?
AgentX is perfect for:
Startups building AI-first customer experiences
Agencies deploying AI tools for clients at scale
Enterprises building internal AI copilots and automation
Indie hackers and makers launching fast without touching code
Key Features
🔧 Drag & Drop Agent Builder — no code required
🌍 Cross-LLM Support — GPT-4o, Claude 3.5, Gemini, Llama 3, and more
🔁 Agent Workflows — chain agents together to handle complex custom workflows with real-time stats
🔌 Multi-Channel Deployments — WhatsApp, Instagram, Slack, Discord, Google Calendar, web widget, email and more
📊 Agent Analytics — see what’s working, what’s not
🧠 Custom Knowledge & Tools — teach your agent, give it APIs, scrape websites, etc.
📁 Auto-RAG with Notion, Google Drive and more
⚙️ MCP Server for deep integrations and control
Ready to Try?
🔥 Try it live on our website
📽️ Watch a demo walkthrough
💬 Ask us anything below, we're here all day!
🧠 Got a use case you’re thinking about? Let us know. We’ll help you build it.
🎁 PH Special: Use code PHWORKFORCE2025 for 30% off all plans
Thank you Product Hunt fam 🙏
Let’s build the AI workforce of the future together.
Sebastian + the AgentX Team