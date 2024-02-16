Subscribe
Sign in

AgentX

Build a team of AI agents that work together with any LLM

5.06 reviews

449 followers

Visit website
Marketing automation platformsLead generation softwareAI Chatbots

AgentX - AI Workforce is a multi-agent system that scales your operations by organizing AI agents into collaborative, hierarchical teams. Automate complex tasks, streamline workflows, and unlock new levels of productivity with intelligent agent coordination.

© 2025 Product Hunt