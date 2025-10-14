Launching today
Aero Hand Open

Aero Hand Open

An open-source dexterous hand for research and makers

15 followers

Visit website
Aero Hand Open is a lightweight, open-source tendon-driven robotic hand. Fully 3D-printable and modular, it offers smooth, human-like motion with ESP32 and ROS2 support — an accessible platform for research, education, and prototyping.
Aero Hand Open gallery image
Aero Hand Open gallery image
Aero Hand Open gallery image
Aero Hand Open gallery image
Aero Hand Open gallery image
Aero Hand Open gallery image
Aero Hand Open gallery image
Aero Hand Open gallery image
Aero Hand Open gallery image
Aero Hand Open gallery image
Aero Hand Open gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
Open SourceRobotsHardware
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Jiuqi Wang
Maker
📌
Hey everyone 👋 We built Aero Hand Open because we believe dexterous robotics shouldn’t be locked behind high cost and proprietary hardware. It’s a fully 3D-printable, tendon-driven robotic hand that anyone can build — lightweight, modular, and powered by open-source firmware with ROS2 support. What makes it unique is how simple and accessible it is: optimized print orientation, one-click assembly, and a complete BOM under $314. You can use it for research, education, or as a foundation for your own robotic experiments. We’re incredibly proud to share this with the open-source community and can’t wait to see what you’ll create with it 🤖 Feel free to ask questions or share your feedback below — we’d love to hear from you!
Jiuqi Wang
Maker

Aero Hand Open features:

  • Weight: 375 grams

  • Size: 198mm x 95mm x 53.5mm

  • Actuation: 7 Coreless Serial Bus Servos, Cable Driven, Backdriveable

  • DOF: 7 Active DOF, 16 joints (Thumb x3, Fingers x1 underactuated)

  • Finger Tip Force: ~10 N

  • Hand Pulling Force: ~10 N

  • Open + Close Speed: ~1 Hz

  • Joint Range of Motion:

  • Finger Joints: 90°

  • Thumb Abduction: 0°-100°

  • Thumb CMC Flex: 55°

  • Thumb Proximal/Distal: 90°

  • Communication Interface: USB 2.0

  • MCU: ESP32-S3

  • Working Voltage: 6V

  • Maximum Current: 8A

Basecamp
Basecamp
Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Promoted