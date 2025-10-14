Launching today
Aero Hand Open
An open-source dexterous hand for research and makers
15 followers
An open-source dexterous hand for research and makers
15 followers
Aero Hand Open is a lightweight, open-source tendon-driven robotic hand. Fully 3D-printable and modular, it offers smooth, human-like motion with ESP32 and ROS2 support — an accessible platform for research, education, and prototyping.
Free Options
Launch tags:Open Source•Robots•Hardware
Launch Team
Basecamp — Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Promoted
Aero Hand Open
Aero Hand Open
Aero Hand Open features:
Weight: 375 grams
Size: 198mm x 95mm x 53.5mm
Actuation: 7 Coreless Serial Bus Servos, Cable Driven, Backdriveable
DOF: 7 Active DOF, 16 joints (Thumb x3, Fingers x1 underactuated)
Finger Tip Force: ~10 N
Hand Pulling Force: ~10 N
Open + Close Speed: ~1 Hz
Joint Range of Motion:
Finger Joints: 90°
Thumb Abduction: 0°-100°
Thumb CMC Flex: 55°
Thumb Proximal/Distal: 90°
Communication Interface: USB 2.0
MCU: ESP32-S3
Working Voltage: 6V
Maximum Current: 8A