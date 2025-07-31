Launching today
Go from raw footage to viral ads in seconds
AdDojo turns hours of raw footage into viral social media content automatically. Our AI finds the best moments and creates posts optimized for Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn. Search your videos by typing "people laughing" to find exact moments instantly.
TwinMind
We built Addojo because we were all drowning in the same problem - having great footage but no time to turn it into content that actually performed.
Aryan and I have been friends since high school in Dubai, working on software for autism centers. When we ended up at CMU's TartanHacks, we met Erik (who Aryan knew from Brown after he transferred from UW) and Victor (who Erik knew from their Washington days). It's funny how these connections work - four people from completely different paths ending up in the same room, all frustrated by the same thing.
We all had the same story. I was sitting on hours of footage from building Fitness Freak and TwinMind but spending entire weekends editing 30-second reels. Aryan had amazing product demo footage that never saw the light of day. Erik and Victor were dealing with the same thing at their projects. We realized this wasn't just our problem - every creator and startup team we knew was struggling with this.
At the hackathon, instead of building another typical demo, we decided to solve our own problem. We built the first version of Addojo and immediately started testing it on our own content. The results were wild - my Instagram posts went from getting 1-2k views to consistently hitting 10k+, with one post reaching 1.3 million views. That's when we knew we had something real.
We're not trying to generate fake AI content. We work with your authentic footage and find the moments that actually matter - the genuine reactions, the unexpected laughs, the perfect product demonstrations. Our AI understands that a VR company's highlights look different from a fitness coach's content, and it adapts accordingly.
The feature I'm most excited about is our video search. Being able to type "people laughing" and instantly find those exact moments from hours of footage? That's the kind of thing that saves content teams entire afternoons.
Because we lived this problem every day. We know what it's like to have amazing content trapped in your camera roll because editing takes forever. We've seen how the right content can completely change a startup's trajectory - it's how I grew Fitness Freak to 15k users and helped scale TwinMind to 30k users.
We're not trying to replace creativity. We're just making sure your best moments don't stay buried in folders on your computer. The magic still comes from real human experiences - we just help you find it faster.