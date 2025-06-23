AdCider
Launching today
Put your Apple Search Ads on autopilot.
Stop wasting time in spreadsheets. AdCider uses AI to automate your Apple Search Result Ads - from keyword research to bid optimization - you can save time and get back to building your app.
AdCider
Hey Product Hunt!
I'm Nick, the founder and maker of AdCider.
If you've ever marketed an iOS app, you know the frustrating choice with Apple Ads: the simplicity of Basic (which lacks real control and is essentially a black box) or the power of Advanced (which means an endless cycle of exporting reports and adjusting bids).
I wanted the powerful results and insights of Advanced, but with the 'set-it-and-forget-it' ease of Basic - that's AdCider.
It’s designed around three core ideas:
1. Simple & Secure Setup: Use Apple's official sign-in to securely connect your ad account in seconds.
2. AI on Autopilot: Set a budget and your competitors. The AI builds the campaign and then continuously analyzes its performance, automatically adjusting bids and keywords to improve your results.
3. Total Transparency: This is crucial. In the "Update Feed," you can see the exact reasoning and full keyword list the AI used. No black boxes.
Quick note on transparency:
The demo video is sped up for the sake of the demo. The initial AI research phase may take couple of minutes to do its job properly. You can close the window, though – we'll email you the moment your campaign is live!
I'll be here all day to answer every question. Your honest feedback would be incredibly valuable.
As a thank you to the PH community, here’s an exclusive launch deal: 50% off any plan for 3 months with the code PHLAUNCH50.
Cheers, Nick