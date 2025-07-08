Launching today
Ada
Your own AI data analyst
94 followers
Your own AI data analyst
94 followers
Ada is the world's first AI data analyst creating professional reports from any dataset. Automate data tasks, speed up analysis, and skip manual work in one click — no code or expertise needed. Effortless reporting for analysts and business pros.
Free Options
Launch tags:Productivity•Artificial Intelligence•Data
Launch Team
Startvest Go Live — Learn investing like a language—15 minutes at a time
Learn investing like a language—15 minutes at a time
Promoted
Ada
Hi Product Hunt community👋🏻
I'm Steven from Ada, and we're excited to introduce our AI data analyst, a reimagining of how users transform raw data into professional reports in minutes.
What is it?
Ada is an AI data analyst for your reporting. With one click, it turns any dataset into clear, actionable reports. By blending workflow automation, analytical intelligence, and multi-source data integration, Ada gives you back time to focus on insights.
Why now?
Users are stuck between rigid BI tools and oversimplified spreadsheets — wasting endless hours on copy-pasting, data fetching, manual cleaning, and report design. Ada is designed to automate these exact pain points, turning hours of manual effort into a task that takes minutes.
What’s included?
- Workflow Automation: set it once, let Ada fetch, clean, and update your data automatically.
- Analytical & Visual Intelligence: not just beautiful, crafted charts and layouts, but also in‑depth analysis that surfaces trends, correlations, and actionable insights.
- Flexible Sources: mix web‑fetched data with your own to unlock deeper analysis.
- For Data People, By Data People: built for professionals at all technical levels.
PH Exclusive
Sign up through Product Hunt today and get:
up to 4000 credits($40) in your first month of membership.
If you've ever wanted reporting to be both powerful and painless, Ada is for you.
Would love to hear what you think or what you'd like to see next!
Automating reporting with it sounds great. No coding or expertise needed means anyone can dive into insights quickly. I can see this helping teams make faster, smarter decisions.
Ada
@bashiri_abdullahi Exactly! That's the goal - to help teams make smarter decisions, faster.
Ada
@bashiri_abdullahi Thanks! That's exactly what we aimed for.
Agnes AI
Really interesting.... spending too much time pulling different data and putting together.... hope this could give data analysts a hassle free solution!
Ada
@cruise_chen Appreciate your support. From concept to reality, this journey has been incredible. As product manager, I believe every data professional deserves tools that work as fast as they think. That's exactly what Ada delivers.