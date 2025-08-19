Launching today
A01
Your personal news agent
A01
A01 is your news agent to follow anything you care about. Just tell it what to follow, and it’ll bring you the latest articles.
👋Hey PH! I’m Shengkun, co-founder of A01.
I often struggle to keep up with the fields I’m interested in. Sometimes I spend an hour or more jumping between tech news sites, X, and LinkedIn, only to feel like I’ve gained nothing.
That got me wondering: what if I could build a news tracker that gathers news from across the internet and just works for me?
So we built A01, your personal news agent that follows your instructions.
🙋 Tell your agent what you want to follow (go as niche as you like!)
🤖 The agent digs through thousands of credible sources—like The Verge, TechCrunch, Hacker News, NYT, The Guardian, arXiv, IEEE, Nature, Frontiers, The Conversation, and more.
🗞️ You get fresh articles delivered every few hours. Simple!
We’ve been building alongside 1000 early users, and here’s what they’re following:
Industry updates like AI, crypto, and fintech
Research papers in areas like physics, ML, and HIV
Market movements across different sectors
Our vision is bigger than just news. We want to give you control over what you read in today's noisy information world. We'd love to have you join our building journey. Please let us know your thoughts and feedback!
