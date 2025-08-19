Launching today
A01

A01

Your personal news agent

20 followers

Visit website
A01 is your news agent to follow anything you care about. Just tell it what to follow, and it’ll bring you the latest articles.
A01 gallery image
A01 gallery image
A01 gallery image
A01 gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
ProductivityNewsArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Shengkun Ye
Maker
📌

👋Hey PH! I’m Shengkun, co-founder of A01.

I often struggle to keep up with the fields I’m interested in. Sometimes I spend an hour or more jumping between tech news sites, X, and LinkedIn, only to feel like I’ve gained nothing.

That got me wondering: what if I could build a news tracker that gathers news from across the internet and just works for me?

So we built A01, your personal news agent that follows your instructions.

  • 🙋 Tell your agent what you want to follow (go as niche as you like!)

  • 🤖 The agent digs through thousands of credible sources—like The Verge, TechCrunch, Hacker News, NYT, The Guardian, arXiv, IEEE, Nature, Frontiers, The Conversation, and more.

  • 🗞️ You get fresh articles delivered every few hours. Simple!

We’ve been building alongside 1000 early users, and here’s what they’re following:

  • Industry updates like AI, crypto, and fintech

  • Research papers in areas like physics, ML, and HIV

  • Market movements across different sectors

Our vision is bigger than just news. We want to give you control over what you read in today's noisy information world. We'd love to have you join our building journey. Please let us know your thoughts and feedback!

Yuchen Gui
I already downloaded the app. It’s really helpful to my current project, and especially useful for me tracking updates on the topics I’m interested in (stocks, astrology, semiconductor etc). Love your passion and I can see this tool can be widely applied to multiple fields!
Shengkun Ye
Maker

@yuchengui Glad that’s helpful for you! Feel free to let me know if you have any feedback anytime

AssemblyAI
AssemblyAI
Speech-to-Text API with diarization
Promoted