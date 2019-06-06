Zyper, the marketing platform that connects brands with their 'superfans', raises $6.5M Series A Zyper, the London-based marketing platform that connects brands with their 'superfans', has raised $6.5 million in Series A funding. The new round, which brings Zyper's total funding to date to $8.5 million, is led by Talis Capital, with participation from Forerunner Ventures and Y Comb...