Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Zyper

Zyper

Zyper helps brands connect with their fans

Zyper is a fun new way for you to be recognised by the brands you love. Download the app to match with brands and join communities. Unlock rewards through creating content, sharing links and completing quizzes.
Zyper, the marketing platform that connects brands with their 'superfans', raises $6.5M Series AZyper, the London-based marketing platform that connects brands with their 'superfans', has raised $6.5 million in Series A funding. The new round, which brings Zyper's total funding to date to $8.5 million, is led by Talis Capital, with participation from Forerunner Ventures and Y Comb...
Reviews
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Love this idea, Zyper just raised a series A of $6.5m
UpvoteShare