Ask
Ship
Makers
Jobs
Events
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Zyper
Zyper
Zyper helps brands connect with their fans
Android
iPhone
+ 1
Zyper is a fun new way for you to be recognised by the brands you love. Download the app to match with brands and join communities. Unlock rewards through creating content, sharing links and completing quizzes.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Zyper, the marketing platform that connects brands with their 'superfans', raises $6.5M Series A
Zyper, the London-based marketing platform that connects brands with their 'superfans', has raised $6.5 million in Series A funding. The new round, which brings Zyper's total funding to date to $8.5 million, is led by Talis Capital, with participation from Forerunner Ventures and Y Comb...
Reviews
Would you recommend Zyper to a friend?
0
0
0
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
Love this idea, Zyper just raised a series A of $6.5m
Upvote
Share
an hour ago
Send