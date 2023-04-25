Products
This is the latest launch from Zipy
See Zipy’s previous launch
  Home
  Product
  Zipy Plug & Play - Powered by ChatGPT

Zipy Plug & Play - Powered by ChatGPT

Record Sessions, Fix Bugs, Improve Experience with AI

Free
Embed
Save revenue, customers, and sleepless nights with Zipy Plug & Play, powered by ChatGPT. Anyone can record and replay browser sessions and fix network failures, JS exceptions, and console errors. Can be used by Support, Product, Growth and Development teams.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Customer Success
User Experience
 +3 by
Zipy
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"❤️ We look forward to your love and support. Please do try out the Plug & Play with AutoFix, it takes less than a minute to install it in your Chrome browser. We are very eager to hear your feedback and improve this further."

The makers of Zipy Plug & Play - Powered by ChatGPT
About this launch
ZipyDebug instantly with Session Playback and Monitoring in one
82reviews
67
followers
Zipy Plug & Play - Powered by ChatGPT by
Zipy
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Chrome Extensions, Customer Success, User Experience. Made by
vishalini paliwal
,
Karthik M S N
,
Anchal Rastogi
and
Manisha Malla
. Featured on April 26th, 2023.
Zipy
is rated 5/5 by 82 users. It first launched on March 15th, 2022.
Upvotes
27
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-